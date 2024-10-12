Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.22.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALS

Altius Minerals Stock Up 2.3 %

ALS stock opened at C$26.20 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$27.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of C$19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.3509869 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.13%.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.