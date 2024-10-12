Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Stock Performance

ABCS opened at $28.45 on Friday. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80.

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Blue Capital US Small-Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (ABCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in US small- and mid-cap stocks and ETFs. ABCS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Alpha.

