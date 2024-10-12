Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 5,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 126,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Almacenes Éxito

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter worth $71,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter worth $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter worth $259,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

