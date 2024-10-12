Algorand 1-Day Volume Tops $20.14 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $20.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00044057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013110 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,314,429,775 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

