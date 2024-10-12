Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $177,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,978,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,715,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 226,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $63.41.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
