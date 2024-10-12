Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $177,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,978,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,715,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 226,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.