Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.25 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.