Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKBA opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.77. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.