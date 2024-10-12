Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AKBA opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.77. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.48.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.
