Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Wynn Capital LLC

Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,378.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,378.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,496 shares of company stock valued at $74,262,814. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

