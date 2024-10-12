Aion Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $799,861.82 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $799,861.82 and approximately $104.24 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00070785 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00020010 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006862 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,075.06 or 0.40009883 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

