Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFRM. Bank of America lifted their price target on Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Shares of AFRM opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. Affirm has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 3.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.50 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,961.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,455. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,961.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Affirm by 82.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

