Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.06 and last traded at C$22.06, with a volume of 158161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.16.

Aecon Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.53) by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$853.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.3793321 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -281.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group

In other news, Director Scott Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. In other Aecon Group news, Director Scott Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,549 shares of company stock worth $274,762. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

