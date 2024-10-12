Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAVVF opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.61. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 5.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

