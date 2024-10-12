Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Down 78.5% in September

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aditxt Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Aditxt has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $548.00.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($4.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.