Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:ATNM opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

