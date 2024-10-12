ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $23,222.19 and approximately $60.36 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00014554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,514.74 or 0.99991178 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001006 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $3.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.