AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,095,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 91,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $13,572,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

ABBV stock opened at $194.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $343.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

