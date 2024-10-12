AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.46. Approximately 1,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $67.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01.

About AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

