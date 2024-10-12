432 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 356.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $866,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $484.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.48. The stock has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.68.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,522.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

