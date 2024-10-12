3,028 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.28. 8,595,612 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.