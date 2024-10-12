22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Trading Down 9.9 %
XXII stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.39. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $10.67.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.
22nd Century Group Company Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
