22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 9.9 %

XXII stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.39. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399,323 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

