2,140 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $145,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,992.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,496 shares of company stock valued at $74,262,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. 2,714,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483,062. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.