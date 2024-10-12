14,944 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Acquired by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. LongView Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 406,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 365,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 2,172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 116,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.