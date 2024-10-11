Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Down 72.4% in September

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZIJMY opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. Zijin Mining Group has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

About Zijin Mining Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.