Worth Asset Management LLC Takes $10.29 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,287,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Motco purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.92.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

