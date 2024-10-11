Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $266.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.