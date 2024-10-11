Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Buys New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $132.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $136.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.62.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

