Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Trading 5.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 347,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,445,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

Vivid Seats Trading Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

