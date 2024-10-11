Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 2.8% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 35,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $113.36. 375,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,046. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.79 and a one year high of $118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.98%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

