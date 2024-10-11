VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a growth of 101.9% from the September 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,266,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after acquiring an additional 631,082 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UBND stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 132,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,210. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

