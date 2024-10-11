Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,179 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 99,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $5,090,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 307,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 79,775 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

VZ opened at $42.96 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.