Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 2.83% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFMF. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 317,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Vanguard US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VFMF opened at $130.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average of $125.09.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.