Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $260.70 and last traded at $260.70, with a volume of 7477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.92.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.85.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $192,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

