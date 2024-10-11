USA Financial Formulas Buys 421 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 65,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Truist Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,431,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,676,000 after purchasing an additional 558,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TFC opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -128.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.