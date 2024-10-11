US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

US Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

USFD traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Foods has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $62.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

