UMB Bank n.a. Sells 34,603 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,163 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 34,603 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 279,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 48,765 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 869,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 58,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.0 %

INTC opened at $23.22 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 217.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Intel Profile

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

