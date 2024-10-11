UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 102.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,138,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 252,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 723,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,677,000 after purchasing an additional 54,772 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $376.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $385.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.