UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

