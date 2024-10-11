UMB Bank n.a. Has $4.22 Million Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.77% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS VFMO opened at $160.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.50.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.