UMB Bank n.a. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

