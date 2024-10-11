UBS Group Raises Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $52.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.14.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,235,326.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $4,219,981.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,679,058. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,020,696 in the last ninety days. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 58.9% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its position in Lazard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 18,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 22.2% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

