Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Boosted by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,253,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

