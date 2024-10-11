U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.50 and traded as high as C$6.50. U.S. Financials Income Fund shares last traded at C$6.50, with a volume of 6,900 shares changing hands.
U.S. Financials Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.50.
U.S. Financials Income Fund Company Profile
U.S. Financials Income Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of countries based in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Financials Income Fund
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Financials Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Financials Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.