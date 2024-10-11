TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

