Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $235.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.89.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $233.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.69. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.