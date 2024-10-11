TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.77 and last traded at $31.78. 163,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 711,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRMD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get TORM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRMD

TORM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TORM plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TORM by 597.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter worth $1,229,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 80,793 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,619,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TORM by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.