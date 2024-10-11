Tobam Purchases 739 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Exelon were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Down 0.8 %

Exelon stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

