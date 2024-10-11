Tobam Has $491,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $74.45 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

