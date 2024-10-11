TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC) Short Interest Down 71.8% in September

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TMT Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMTC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TMT Acquisition by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 359,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in TMT Acquisition by 1,292.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 341,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 317,321 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in TMT Acquisition by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in TMT Acquisition by 354.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 258,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 201,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,405,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get TMT Acquisition alerts:

TMT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TMTC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 7,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,193. TMT Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

TMT Acquisition Company Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

