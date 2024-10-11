THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Short Interest Update

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,100 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the September 15th total of 7,020,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

THG Price Performance

Shares of THGPF stock remained flat at C$0.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.82. THG has a 12 month low of C$0.78 and a 12 month high of C$0.79.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

