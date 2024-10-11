THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Short Interest Update

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,100 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the September 15th total of 7,020,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
THG Price Performance
Shares of THGPF stock remained flat at C$0.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.82. THG has a 12 month low of C$0.78 and a 12 month high of C$0.79.
THG Company Profile
