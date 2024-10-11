The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) PT Raised to $54.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

BWIN opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,539,260.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,650,357.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $161,269.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,698.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,260.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,650,357.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,676. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

